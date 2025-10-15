Teenager accused of machine gun burglary ‘induced to crime’ from birth, court hears

Judge Paul Kelly agreed with the Director of Public Prosecutions at the Dublin Children’s Court that the case should go toa higher court. Photograph: Tom Honan

A teenager accused of extortion while armed with a machine gun during a violent burglary in Dublin was “born into a world where he was induced to commit crime”, a court has heard.

The 17-year-old and a teenage co-defendant were initially denied bail on June 14th but freed because the Oberstown Detention Campus in Dublin had no room at that time.

A warrant is still out for the arrest of the co-defendant, who skipped court two days after he was released.

The 17-year-old appeared again at the Dublin Children’s Court for a section 75 Children Act preliminary ruling on his trial venue, to consider whether the case should be sent to the Circuit Court, which has harsher sentencing powers.

The boy is accused of extortion, aggravated burglary and unlawful possession of a Czech-made 9mm Skorpion machine pistol in Shankill, Co Dublin, on June 11th.

Judge Paul Kelly agreed with the Director of Public Prosecutions that the case should go to the higher court. He adjourned it for two weeks to determine whether a book of evidence needs to be prepared or if the boy will enter a signed guilty plea.

The north Dublin youth was remanded on continuing bail.

Outlining the prosecution facts, Garda Ian Carroll alleged that the two teens travelled to the house on an e-bike, while two men arrived by car. CCTV showed them travelling to the scene in convoy.

Gardaí responded to a call from the homeowner’s 35-year-old son, who said his 60-year-old father was being attacked and that a male had pointed a gun at him.

It was alleged that the intruders demanded money and said they would return in two hours to collect it.

It was alleged that the accused had the gun but later gave it to a second youth who left the scene on the e-scooter as the accused went in the car with two others. However, both vehicles were intercepted by gardaí and an armed support unit was called.

Defence solicitor Aonghus McCarthy urged the Children’s Court to accept jurisdiction, arguing there were unique circumstances.

He said the teenager had a close relative serving a lengthy jail term and there was a history of serious offending in his family.

Mr McCarthy told the court that the boy’s “earliest memories would have been gardaí kicking in doors with search warrants”.

The solicitor submitted that his client was affected by trauma as a result of family issues, and contended that “he was born into a world where he was induced to commit crime”.

He smoked his first cannabis joint aged nine and moved on to cocaine, ketamine and tablets when he got into his teens.

The defence also raised fears about incarceration in the adult prison system. The boy spoke up, saying he feared it would lead to him using harder drugs.

The solicitor described it as amounting to a double penalty for the youth who had already served a 17-year sentence, living in a criminal world he did not choose.

He stressed that in recent months, the boy has been taking part in a course and has had a girlfriend who was a positive influence.

The teenager must obey a curfew between 10pm and 6am at his home, stay contactable by phone, remain out of the Shankill area, and not contact witnesses. He has had to surrender his passport within 48 hours and is not permitted to apply for alternative travel documents.

The still missing co-defendant allegedly discarded the gun before allegedly driving on to the M50, where he crashed between Junctions 12 and 13 and was arrested.

The weapon was recovered and analysed by the Garda ballistics section.

Two adults are also before the courts facing connected charges.