Refusal of department to allow representation of Defence Forces chaplains ‘outrageous’

Father Paul Murphy speaks to media after leaving the Central Criminal Court in Dublin in April after a 17-year-old boy was sentenced to eight years in detention for repeatedly stabbing him. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A refusal to allow Defence Forces chaplains formal representation in the wake of the attack on Fr Paul Murphy in Galway has been described as “outrageous” at a meeting of the officers’ organisation.

Lt Col Conor King, general secretary of the Representative Association of Commissioned Officers (Raco) told delegates at the organisation’s annual conference in Trim, Co Meath on Tuesday that the chaplains had unanimously indicated they wanted to be represented when approached in the wake of the assault on Fr Murphy last year, for which a 17-year-old was recently sentenced.

“We set in train the process of making that happen,” he said. “But following months of zero engagement, we finally got a one line response from the Department of Defence to say Raco cannot represent chaplains because chaplains are not members of the Defence Forces.

“To be honest, we found the statement to be outrageous, cold, dismissive,” he said. “When we went back to the chaplains, they said it was extremely disappointing and showed a lack of understanding of the role. They even described it as disingenuous.

“We consider that chaplains wear the uniform of Óglaigh na hÉireann. They deploy overseas, probably more frequently than anyone in this room. In fact, Paul Murphy is currently in Unifil at the moment as the chaplain, notwithstanding his recovery from the assault.”

Chaplains, he said, are “part of the Defence Forces family, and all we’re asking is that the Tánaiste intervenes to ensure they are not left behind as members of the defence forces. Everyone deserves representation, everyone deserves a voice and chaplains currently don’t have one.”

Deputy general secretary, Lt Col Derek Priestley, said the organisation had been surprised by the department’s initial position, which he described as “overly legalistic” and by the fact that, when Raco pressed the issue, the department had “dug in”.

Fr Murphy, he said, had recently received a Defence Forces award as a “values champion”, intended as recognition that he embodied the values of the organisation. Yet the department’s position was that he is not properly a member, he said.

“How can he be wearing the uniform, be sent overseas and not be considered to be a member of the Defence Forces and if they are then allow us to represent them on that basis?”

Asked about the issue in advance of his address to the conference, Tánaiste and Minister for Defence, Simon Harris said he would “like to see” it addressed.

“I think men and women who represent Óglaigh na hÉireann, who wear a uniform with distinction should always have an opportunity to join a representative association, and I don’t think chaplains should be treated any differently in relation to that,” he said.

“Maybe they’ve had higher representation than the rest of us over the years,” he joked, “but I think they should be allowed to join representative organisations. And I’ve asked that the issue is addressed.”