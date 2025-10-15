Met Éireann forecasts high pressure to bring dry and cloudy weather until the weekend

Met Éireann has said high pressure will dominate this week, with mainly dry and cloudy weather forecast until the weekend when rain is set to develop.

Wednesday will be mixed, with some patches of mist and drizzle expected alongside dry and overcast conditions. There will be limited bright or sunny intervals in parts of the country, and highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees amid light east to northeast breezes.

It will also be mostly dry and cloudy during the night, with isolated spots of drizzle and some patches of mist or fog. Lowest temperatures are set to fall to between seven and 11 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will be mainly dry with plenty of clouds and few bright intervals. Highest temperatures should hit 13 to 16 degrees, with the possibility of drizzle and some patches of mist. Both nights will be most cloudy and dry too, with lowest temperatures of six to 11 degrees.

Rain will develop in the West and southwest on Saturday morning, gradually spreading north-eastward through the afternoon and evening. Fresh south-easterly winds will follow, with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

On Saturday night, the rain will continue in the east and the north, with showers following on from the southwest. Lowest temperatures should fall to between 10 and 12 degrees.

On Sunday, the rain in the east and the north will clear and showers will become widespread. Some of these will be heavy and prolonged. Highest temperatures will be between 12 and 15 degrees.

Next week, there will be further showers that will gradually clear to the east. Weather will be mixed through midweek, and expect rain and showers at times.