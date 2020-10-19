Covid-19: State moves to Level 5 for six weeks with hopes of ‘meaningful’ Christmas celebrations

The Government has announced Level 5 restrictions across the State for six weeks from Tuesday night/Wednesday morning at midnight until December 1st.

The Cabinet approved a return to the tightest restrictions under the Government’s Living with Covid plan in a bid to curtail the spread of the virus.

It is understood intense negotiations between Ministers and health officials resulted in a decision to seek Cabinet approval for Level 5 rather than an enhanced Level 4, which was under discussion on Sunday.

However, schools and creches will remain open, non-contact traning can continue for children in pods of up to 15 and elite level sport will be permitted including inter-county Gaelic games behind closed doors.

As part of the restrictions the public will be asked to stay within 5km of their home and there will be penalties for breaches. There are some exceptions such as medical reasons and essential work. Sources described the proposal as a “soft Level 5” approach.

The Cabinet tonight agreed that there is a four week review mechanism of the six week lockdown. There are also some key diversions from the Level 5 plan with weddings of up to 25 people allowed.

Social bubble

Mr Martin announced a social bubble measure would allow people parenting alone or living alone to pair with one other household.

The Cabinet also decided that people will be allowed to meet outdoors with one other household. Under the original Level 5 plan no social or family gatherings should take place in other settings.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said if people “pulled together over the next six weeks we will have the opportunity to celebrate Christmas in a meaningful way.”

If we all pull together, and follow the spirit of these new rules, it [CHRISTMAS]will be a very special time, and give us all some respite from the hardship of the last seven months.”

“Our journey through the coming weeks and months will not be easy, but our future is in our hands. It isn’t easy, but we must each dig deep within ourselves. We must persevere and we must be resilient.”

A key factor in the Government decision was that the Nphet letter indicated that a three week lockdown would not control the virus for long, but that the virus would largely be supressed for the month of December following a six week lockdown.

The Government considered proposals to lift restrictions county by county depending on the performance of the virus. Under Level 5 no visitors to private homes are permitted. Bars, cafes, restaurants and wet pubs can only offer takeaway or delivery. Only essential retail outlets are allowed to stay open. All other retail and personal services will close.

Senior Government sources said the decision to recommend such strict measures was “very depressing” but significant interventions were needed if the public were to return to safe behaviours. The view is incremental measures would not work if the current trajectory of the virus is to be reversed.

The construction and manufacturing sectors will be allowed to continue to operate under the proposals.

Pandemic Unemployment Payment

Due to the higher level of restrictions, the Cabinet has decided to introduce a €350 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP), for those who had been earning more than €400 per week. This is a new band is being introduced, rather than the blanket payment being reintroduced. Existing PUP recipients who earned more than €400 are to have their rates automatically increased to €350.

The Government has also agreed to overhaul the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme. Under the scheme employers impacted by Covid-19 whose turnover has fallen by more than 30 per cent get a flat-rate subsidy based on the number of qualifying employees on the payroll.

The scheme will be expanded from three bands to five bands in order to help businesses retain as many staff as possible in light of tightened restrictions.

Under the existing scheme there are three weekly payment bands benefiting just below 350,000 employees as follows: € 0 for those earning less than €151, a €151 payment for those earning between €151 to €203 and €203 For those earning €203 to €1,462.

Under the new scheme there will be five bands the highest of which will see employers paid €350 for those earning between €400 to €1462. There will be a €300 payment for those earning between €300 to €400. There will be a €250 payment for those earning between €203 and €300. There will be a €203 payment for those earning between €151 to €203. This revised scheme will run to end January 2021,

It is understood the cabinet also discussed keeping playgrounds open, which was raised by Minister for Sport Catherine Martin. Under the Level 5 plan previously published, outdoor playgrounds stay open with protective measures. Ms Martin, the Green Party deputy leader, also raised the gender balance at Covid talks over the weekend, which were attended by six male ministers. A briefing from senior public health officials and the CEO of the HSE, all of whom are male, also took place on Saturday.

A formal announcement of the new restrictions is expected to be made around 9pm.

The Government is also to consider a disability day care and addiction services supports, and a mental health package will be introduced.

Plans will also be considered to allow sports training for children and younger people, including a pod based system, to continue.

Economic impact

It is understood that the cabinet memo outlines that the economic impacts of moving to Level 5 depend on how much the general level of economic activity is restricted – which sectors are closed, for example, and what wider activities are permitted.

Ministers have been told that a move to Level 5 can be expected to potentially bring the number of Pandemic Unemployment Payment recipients back to the level seen in early May in all sectors, apart from those given carve outs, such as construction and manufacturing.

This may be mitigated to some extent by firms that have adapted their business models, who can remain open if permitted with support from the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme. Ministers were warned, however, that conversely businesses may have exhausted limited cash reserves during the first period of lockdown.

The measures will almost certainly be more expensive than those outlined for Level 4, which Ministers have been briefed on this afternoon. It is estimated that the €40 million weekly bill for funding the State’s new Covid Restrictions Support Scheme at Level 3 would double at Level 4. It is understood that the memo outlines a cost of €33 million per week for an extra 120,000 on PUP under Level 4.

Off-licences

Retail Excellence, the largest retail body in Ireland, said closure would have a “devastating impact” on the sector, adding that “we cannot shut the industry at this time of year”.

“A further 60,000 jobs are at risk in addition to the 30,000 that have already been lost in the industry,” the body said.

While the bulk of non-food retail outlets are expected to close, there may be exceptions, including garden centres and other outdoor businesses and possibly areas seen as lower risk, including car showrooms.

The Government will also be conscious that shutting car showrooms would hit VRT revenue.

‘Huge blow’

Adrian Cummins, chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, said an increase in restrictions would be a “huge blow” for the sector. “Focus now must be on getting open for Christmas,” he said on Twitter.

The Independent Gym Owners Ireland started a petition six days ago calling on policymakers to move gyms to essential services for “the mental and physical wellbeing” of Irish people.

The Opposition has called for additional supports to be made available for those affected by any further public health measures.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said offering State supports during increased restrictions is a very direct way to build social cohesion and “rekindle the feeling that we are all in this together”.

While schools are set to remain open under Level 4 and Level 5, the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation has said it is “growing increasingly concerned” that public health precautions for teachers are “inadequate”.

“The desire of teachers to keep schools open must be met with a firm commitment to keep schools safe,” it said.

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland said at the weekend teachers are feeling “fear and trepidation” about the prospect of schools remaining open while Level 5 restrictions are in place.

Last week, the National Public Health Emergency Team called for the State to move to the highest point on the alert plan, Level 5, for a period of six weeks, in light of what it describes as an alarming upward trajectory of infection.