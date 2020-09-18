Covid-19: Garda presence in Dublin to be significantly increased

The Garda presence throughout Dublin will be significantly increased from midnight as the authorities seek to ensure compliance with public health measures imposed after the county entered level 3 of the Government’s Plan for Living with Covid-19.

Operation Fanacht will see a high level of visibility of gardaí on foot, in cars and on bikes to support new health guidelines particularly when it comes to social distancing and gathering in large groups in public spaces.

Garda checkpoints will also be established throughout the county with personnel from surrounding counties focussing on patrols of destination public amenities and open spaces.

A Garda spokesman said the force would continue to adopt “a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent”.

“This has seen [gardaí] engage, educate, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce,” he said.

Meanwhile Operation Navigation, which focuses on compliance with public health regulations by licensed premises, will continue nationwide with files prepared for the DPP in cases of potential breaches.

“As a community we all need to come together to once again protect ourselves and our most vulnerable,” said Deputy Commissioner with responsibility for Policing and Security, John Twomey.

“It is vital that every person plays their part and adheres to the public health regulations and guidelines to reduce the increasing spread of Covid-19,” he added.

He stressed that gardaí were ready to support individuals and local communities, in particular the most vulnerable.

“If you are feeling isolated or need help with shopping, collecting your prescription or anything else similar, please contact your local Garda station,” he said.

He added that gardaí were “fully aware of the impact increased restrictions may have on those who are subject to domestic abuse and do not feel safe in their homes”. And he stressed that people who felt they were in danger could call 999 at any time.

“If you feel you are not in immediate danger and you require advice and assistance, you can visit or call your local Garda station and ask to speak with a Garda in private. If you know of someone who cannot speak for themselves please contact your local Garda station,” he concluded.