Coronavirus: Sinn Féin hits out after minister seeks British Army help in North

Sinn Féin is seeking urgent meetings with the British and Irish governments and Stormont’s health minister Robin Swann after he unilaterally requested assistance from British Army in dealing with the Covid 19 pandemic.

It has emerged that the UUP minister has asked for military assistance in distributing life-saving equipment. He also requested help from the UK ministry of defence (MOD) in planning for the possibility of a Nightingale hospital at the former Maze - Long Kesh Prison site. Previously Mr Swann said he would take assistance from wherever he could get it, including the British and Irish armies.

Speaking on Saturday, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said Sinn Féin would “not rule out any measure necessary to save lives, protect the public and tackle the spread of coronavirus” but that “no proposal to use British military personnel in the north for roles normally performed by civilians has come before the Executive”.

“I have raised the sensitivities of British military intervention directly with the British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis, ” she said.

“The health minister has a responsibility to exhaust all options, including the use of other blue light public services and civilian contractors, to ensure that ventilators and life saving equipment are moved swiftly to where they are needed most.”

Ms O’Neill said Sinn Féin was seeking “an urgent meeting with the health minister, on his failure to consult ministerial colleagues at Friday’s Executive meeting”.

“We will also be seeking meetings with the British Secretary of State, the Tanáiste and the PSNI given the seriousness of a decision to bring in the British military.”

In a statement, Mr Swann said: “I said at the start of this pandemic that I would turn down no reasonable offer or source of support. I’ve been clear that if I thought the UK military could be of assistance then I would not shy away from requesting it.

“I believe we have now reached that stage. That is why this weekend I have now approved two decisions to activate the military aid to civil authorities (MACA) process. This follows further discussions I have had with the military this week and extensive engagement between my department and the ministry of defence.

“The MOD and our Armed Forces have a wealth of talent, expertise and resource that I believe could and should now be utilised to help our collective fight against Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.”