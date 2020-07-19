Coronavirus: Publication of ‘green list’ countries to be delayed

The publication of a “green list” of countries from which people will not have to self-isolate when returning is to be delayed, as Taoiseach Micheál Martin remains in Brussels at EU talks.

The list was due to be agreed at a Cabinet meeting on Monday, and published shortly afterwards.

However, the Cabinet meeting has been cancelled as Mr Martin remains in Brussels as EU summit negotiations over a coronavirus economic recovery fund continue.

Mr Martin travelled to the key EU summit on Thursday, with tense negotiations over the €750 billion pandemic recovery fund beginning on Friday and continuing over the weekend.

EU leaders are split over the size of the recovery fund, with division over what conditions would be placed on the emergency funding. In particular the Dutch have been pushing for a smaller funding package.

On Sunday night a Government spokeswoman confirmed the Cabinet meeting on Monday had been cancelled, which will push back the publication of the “green list” of countries.

The list will be made up of countries with a low incidence of Covid-19 deemed safe to travel to, with health officials monitoring data from shortlisted countries to watch for spikes in coronavirus infections.

The US and the UK are not expected to feature on the list while climbing coronavirus infection rates in Spain, Portugal and France are likely to rule out their inclusion as well.

The list will mean people who have to travel to those countries for essential reasons will not be required to self-isolate for 14 days when they return to Ireland.

Official advice will be to continue to avoid all non-essential overseas travel.