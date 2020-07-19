Woman dies in hospital after traffic collision in Killarney

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses following the death of a woman after a road traffic collision in Killarney, Co Kerry on Friday July 17th.

The woman, in her 50s, died at Cork University Hospital on Sunday. A pedestrian, she was taken to hospital on Friday after a reported collision with a truck at the Cleeney roundabout in Killarney.

A gardaí statement read: “Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses in relation to a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at the Cleeney Roundabout, Killarney, Co Kerry, on Friday July 17th, 2020.

“At around 8.40am Gardaí received a report of a collision involving a truck and a female pedestrian, aged in her 50s. The pedestrian was taken to Cork University Hospital where she was pronounced dead earlier today (19/7/2020).

“Gardaí are renewing their appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Cleeney Roundabout, Killarney at around 8.30am and in particular road users with camera footage, to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064-667 1160 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”