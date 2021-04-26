Coronavirus: One further death and 437 new cases confirmed in the State

People should be cautious, but also catiously optimistic, about the battle against Covid-19, according to chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.

The vaccination programme is the key to exiting the pandemic “in the coming months,” he said.

One further death of a Covid-19 patient has been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team. This brings to 4,874 the total number of deaths in the pandemic.

Nphet also reported 437 confirmed cases of the disease, bringing to 247,069 the total number of cases in the Republic.

Of the new cases, 169 were in Dublin, 62 in Donegal, 40 in Kildare, 29 in Meath and 21 in Galway, with the remaining 116 cases spread across 17 other counties.

The 14-day incidence of the disease now stands at 121 cases per 100,000 people nationally. Donegal has the highest county incidence, followed by Kildare. Kilkenny has the lowest incidence.

The median age of cases is 29 years and 76 per cent are under 45.

“As a country, we have now given a first dose of vaccine to 25 per cent of eligible adults,” Dr Holohan said. “In order to protect the vital work of the vaccination programme in offering us all protection from Coivd-19, it is important we continue to remain vigilant and careful. Right now, we need to protect the progress we have made together.

“While we should remain cautious, we can also be cautiously optimistic. Our vaccination programme, alongside the continued commendable adherence of the vast majority of people in Ireland to the public health advice, are the key to exiting this pandemic in the coming months.

“However, doing things like mixing indoors when disease is still circulating at a high level puts our progress at risk. Please continue to act in the best interests of one another and be safe when socialising.”

On Monday morning, 184 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 46 were in ICU. There were 19 additional hospitalisations in the previous 24 hours.

Up to Saturday, 1,385,753 doses of vaccine had been administered: 987,681 people first doses and 398,072 people second doses.

Johnson & Johnson

Meanwhile, the State’s vaccines watchdog, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) is“finalising” its advice on the Johnson & Johnson shot, seen as key to the Irish Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Niac is discussing how the vaccine might be used in Ireland in light of reports linking it to rare but serious clotting events in the US.

A spokesman for Niac confirmed on Monday afternoon that it met over the weekend and again on Monday morning and it is “finalising [its] recommendations to the chief medical officer”.

It is unclear if advice on the vaccine will be sent to Dr Tony Holohan on Monday or Tuesday. Once he receives it, Dr Holohan in turn formulates advice based on the Niac letter for Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

However, well-placed sources indicated much of the substantive work on the advice had been completed, meaning it could be sent to the CMO later on Monday evening, or on Tuesday morning

Once the advice is approved and adopted by the Minister, the Health Service Executive is charged with putting it in place. Government sources are hopeful that Niac will allow a broader use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine than is currently the case for the AstraZeneca shot, which was linked to similar clotting events and is based on similar vaccine technology.

Use of the AstraZeneca vaccine is restricted to those over 60, under current Niac advice. Government sources believe Niac is also examining the rules governing the use of the AstraZeneca shot, but it is unknown if there will be any changes to the use of that vaccine advised.

Some 605,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine are due in the country before the end of June. Easy to transport, store and requiring a single dose rather than two, the vaccine was earmarked for use among vulnerable populations such as the Traveller, homeless and Roma communities in particular.

Last week, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks of blood clots as a very rare side effect. The unusual clots are extremely rare, occurring in just under one in a million recipients.

On Friday, it also reiterated the benefits of the AstraZeneca shot.

Meanwhile, sports pitches, tennis courts, golf clubs and outdoor visitor attractions reopened on Monday. However, it is understood the Government will resist pressure to accelerate the planned summer reopening of the country amid concerns about a potential spike in Covid-19 infections.

Nphet will meet on Wednesday to consider its recommendations to Government in relation to restrictions. A Cabinet subcommittee will meet on the same day and a formal announcement on the plans for Covid-19 restrictions will be made following a special Cabinet meeting on Thursday.