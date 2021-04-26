European Commission sues AstraZeneca over contract and delivery of vaccines

The European Commission said on Monday it had launched legal action against AstraZeneca for not respecting its contract for the supply of Covid-19 vaccines and for not having a “reliable” plan to ensure timely deliveries.

Under the contract, the company had committed to making its “best reasonable efforts” to deliver 180 million vaccine doses to the EU in the second quarter of this year, for a total of 300 million in the period from December to June. But the company said in a statement on March 12th it would aim to deliver only one-third of that.

A week after that, the commission sent a legal letter to the company in the first step of a formal procedure to resolve disputes.

“The commission has started last Friday a legal action against AstraZeneca,” the EU spokesman told a news conference, noting all 27 EU member states , including Ireland, backed the move.

“Some terms of the contract have not been respected and the company has not been in a position to come up with a reliable strategy to ensure timely delivery of doses,” the spokesman said, explaining what triggered the move.

“We want to make sure there is a speedy delivery of a sufficient number of doses that European citizens are entitled to and which have been promised on the basis of the contract,” he said. – Reuters