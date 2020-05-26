Coronavirus: Nursing homes used ‘painters’ overalls’ as PPE due to shortage

Nursing homes were forced to use painters’ overalls and supplies from a local school and vet as personal protective equipment (PPE) and endured delays of weeks in trying to get residents and staff tested for Covid-19, correspondence shows.

Contacts between the Department of Health and the nursing home sector, which runs to hundreds of pages, shows repeated attempts by the sector to get clarity on testing, visiting restrictions and access to PPE since the start of the pandemic.

Throughout March and April, Nursing Homes Ireland chief executive Tadhg Daly repeatedly wrote to the HSE, department and Minister for Health Simon Harris seeking guidance as he warned that the situation could get “out of control”.

The department was criticised on Tuesday over the correspondence being published some 90 minutes ahead of an Oireachtas committee meeting being attended by Nursing Homes Ireland.

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said it was not good enough that the committee had been given so little time to consider the documents and that the committee needed to be “much more robust” with the department and HSE on these matters.

‘No assurances’

In one document, Nursing Homes Ireland said it was receiving “constant queries” throughout March and in a letter sent to health officials on March 13th, Mr Daly said there were “no assurances” coming from the health services.

Concerns about recruitment issues in the sector were repeatedly raised and Mr Daly told health officials in early March that the sector was not being given adequate practical guidance on how to reduce the risk of transmission of Covid-19 or regarding procedures to care for residents of staff that may present with symptoms.

In an effort to highlight the situation facing the sector, Nursing Homes Ireland conducted a survey of its members in April which was forwarded to Mr Harris. Some 44 per cent of nursing homes said they were waiting more than 10 days for testing.

One operator commented that they were “still waiting 20 days later” while another said that “one resident died while awaiting testing”. One nursing home said it was “taking so long that it is redundant” and another said it was “simply a disaster.”

Some 12 per cent of nursing homes said they were “waiting indefinitely” for PPE to be supplied with one nursing home reporting that it waied up to four weeks. Another said it was told it was not being given PPE unless there were confirmed cases but it was “too late then”.

Another nursing home said they were using “painters overalls, painters goggles, surgical masks that cost €1.50 each”.

“We have spent over €12,000,” it said. “We have received eye protection from a local school, overalls from local vet, face masks purchased from dressmaker.”

Many staff were threatening to leave because of “empty promises” on the issue, the survey found.

Building costs

The committee on Tuesday heard a call for Construction Industry Federation director general Tom Parlon to formally withdraw comments he made last week at the Oireachtas Special Committee on Covid-19, which he told that the pandemic could increase costs of capital infrastructure projects by 40 per cent.

Fine Gael TD Colm Brophy said Mr Parlon should be contacted to correct the record as he had subsequently admitted that the information he gave was wrong. Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness said it might be more accurate to ask Mr Parlon to withdraw the statement.

Committee chairman Michel McNamara said officials would write to Mr Parlon asking him if he wished to clarify his statement.

Mr Parlon on Friday said he “misspoke” at the committee when he said measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 could increase the cost of complicated projects like the new National Children’s Hospital by 40 per cent.

“I should have said that productivity could be reduced by 40 per cent while severe restrictions are in place,” he said in an interview on RTE radio.

“I didn’t clarify the situation but I’m happy to clarify it now ... there won’t be a mad increase like that.”

The committee is on Tuesday morning hearig from Mr Daly and Sage Advocacy executive director Mervyn Taylor. Hiqa chief executive Phelim Quinn and representatives from the HSE will appear before the committee to discuss nursing homes after lunch and later in the afternoon representatives from the Department of Justice and from the HSE will appear before the committee to discuss Covid-19 in direct provision centres.