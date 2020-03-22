Coronavirus in Ireland: HSE says 40,000 people are waiting for a test

About 40,000 people are currently waiting to be tested for the coronavirus in Ireland, the HSE said during a briefing on Sunday morning.

HSE national director for operations Anne O’Connor said the waiting period for a test was now four to five days and said it has accelerated the provision of testing sites. It said it was looking to reduce the waiting period for a test in the coming days.

The HSE said it has 32 test centres around the country and is working towards having 50 in place which would assist in tackling the backlog in people waiting for a test. About 10,000 people have been tested in Ireland for the virus to date.

The HSE said there are now 177 people in hospital with the coronavirus/Covid 19, a rise from 151 on Saturday morning.

Ms O’Connor said 29 of these were in intensive care units.

Main events in the coronavirus crisis on Sunday

However, she said there was capacity in the hospital system to deal with growing numbers of patients with Covid-19.

She said there were 2,243 vacant beds in the hospital system including 173 ICU beds.

She also said the HSE is adding an extra 10,000 beds to the Irish hospital system to deal with an anticipated surge in patients.

The HSE said it was “doubling the bed capacity we currently have in our hospital system, [by adding] another 10,000 beds. These will include isolation, less acute need and high acute needs, those who are in need of hospital care.”

The HSE also said the number of intensive care unit beds, including beds in private hospitals, would rise to 500.

Doubled

There are 785 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic and the virus has claimed three lives here. The Department of Health said 102 new cases were reported on Saturday.

Cases in Ireland have more than doubled in the last three days and comes at a time when the Government’s response to the crisis is coming under criticism from the opposition.

The HSE is also in the process of setting up field hospitals where those who are less acutely sick can be cared for without visiting a hospital.

In terms of the procurement of medical equipment to combat the pandemic, the HSE said it had secured an additional ventilators – required by those suffering breathing difficulties as a result of Covid-19 – and said a further 1,000 will be delivered over the coming weeks.

The executive is anticipating the delivery of a large consignment of personal protective equipment shortly, including 11 million masks, a million goggles, 400,000 gowns and suits.

The Government was scrambling this weekend to amend its €203 per week pandemic unemployment payment scheme which Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has admitted is likely to be insufficient for many people.

Job losses

More than 140,000 people have lost their jobs in the State so far as a result of restrictions introduced to curb the virus. DCU economics lecturer Tony Foley said on Saturday the final job loss total will exceed the 300,000 lost during the economic crash around the banking crisis.

While the existing restrictions have caused huge economic upheaval nationally, and at a time when the global economy is undergoing similar upheaval, the HSE’s chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry repeated on Saturday that there was as yet no need for additional measures, if those in place were property adhered to.

Proposal

Mr Donohoe has accepted that for many people the €203 per week pandemic unemployment payment is not enough “and we need to consider that, but we need to do something really quickly for those at risk of losing their jobs”.

In the interim, the Government has announced changes to its existing financial support arrangements, which would allow employers to top up the Covid-19 unemployment payment offered by the State.

Sources said Ministers were now looking at a broader scheme similar to measures being introduced elsewhere in Europe and the UK, where the government has committed to pay 80 per cent of wages, up to £2,500 (€2,700) per month, for people out of work as a result of the pandemic.

While acknowledging the concerns around the €203 payment, Mr Donohoe said: “We have to be highly responsive. None of us could have imagined something like this could have happened as quickly as it did.”

Mr Donohoe’s Cabinet colleague and Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty on Saturday also accepted the Government’s €203 Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment was insufficient for those who have lost incomes due to the crisis.

Speaking to RTÉ radio, Ms Doherty said the payment was an emergency aid and said the Government recognises something different is now required.

She said her department was working on a new approach over the weekend and said she hoped Mr Donohoe would be in a position to announce the details in the coming days.

Fianna Fáil has criticised the Government’s overall response to the pandemic and in particular the emergency payment, saying it does not come close to meeting the needs of people who have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic.