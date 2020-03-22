Coronavirus cases now confirmed in every county in Ireland

A fourth person has died from coronavirus and 121 new cases have been confirmed, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

The patient who died, a male in the east of the country, had an underlying health condition, the HPSC said on Sunday evening.

This brings to four the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the Republic.

Chief medical officer at the Department of Health Dr Tony Holohan extended his sympathies to the family and friends of the patient who died on Sunday.

With the additional 121 cases reported on Sunday, there are now a total of 906 confirmed cases of the disease.

According to an analysis of the 712 cases notified up to last Friday, men now make up 55 per cent of cases and women 44 per cent.

The average age of patients is 44 and 30 per cent (211 cases) have been hospitalised.

Up to Friday, 17 cases have needed admission to intensive care.

At least one confirmed case of the disease, also known as Covid-19, has been recorded in every county in Ireland, according to the HPSC; previously, Monaghan had been the only county where no case had been reported.

One in five cases (22 per cent) is associated with healthcare workers. Community transmission accounts for 44 per cent of cases, close contacts for 22 per cent and travel abroad for 33 per cent.

Dublin accounts for over half of all cases, followed by Cork, were 14 per cent of cases have occurred.

Public health measures

Dr Holohan said the cases confirmed today were most likely exposed to Covid-19 prior to the introduction of the public health measures implemented on Friday, March 13th.

“It is vital that everyone complies with the public health advice on hand and cough hygiene, working from home where possible and practising social distancing of 2 metres.

“Public health doctors carrying out contact tracing are advising that confirmed cases are now reporting fewer contacts, which is an encouraging sign that people are following the public health guidance.

“I would like to acknowledge the efforts of everyone adhering to public health advice. You are actively helping flatten the curve and limit the spread of Covid-19.

“Anyone waiting to be tested should act as though their test is positive and should self-isolate now, while they await testing and results.”

\