Man charged with assaulting three women in Dundalk remanded in custody

A 47-year-old man accused of seriously assaulting three women in Co Louth has appeared before Dundalk District Court .

Nicholas Muckian, with an address at Glenwood, Dundalk, is charged with three counts of assault causing harm, at the same location, in Glenwood, on Friday, May 3rd. The alleged victims are aged in their 80s, 70s and 40s.

Mr Muckian is further charged with unlawfully intimidating another person with a hatchet at the same location on the same date.

On Wednesday morning, after Garda Kate Brady told the court there would be an objection to bail, defence solicitor Aimee McCumiskey said there would be no application for bail “at this time”.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan remanded Mr Muckian in custody to Dundalk District Court next Wednesday for the directions of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The judge also directed that 48 hours’ notice be given to the State in the event of a bail application being made.

Legal aid was also assigned and, at the request of the defence, Judge McKiernan directed that the defendant receive urgent medical attention and assessment.

