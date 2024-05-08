Three arrested after fatal shooting of Josh Itseli in Drimnagh released without charge

Three men arrested by gardaí in relation to the fatal shooting of Josh Itseli in Drimnagh, Dublin, in the early hours of last Monday have been released without charge.

Gardaí said in a statement that investigations into the shooting were ongoing, and that a file would be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Itseli (20), died at the scene of the chaotic incident on Knocknarea Road on Monday morning. Gardaí recovered an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle close to the crime scene, and believe it to be the murder weapon.

Josh Itseli, from Ballyfermot, died after being shot in Drimnagh in the early hours of Monday.

The three men who were released on Wednesday – two in their early 20s and one a teenager – were arrested by the Garda Armed Support Unit following the incident. The men knew Mr Itseli, and is suspected they were with him, wearing body armour, at the time he was shot.

Mr Itseli was arrested twice last year as part of a Garda operation against drug dealing in Lansdowne Valley Park, Drimnagh. He was charged with two separate offences of possession of cocaine for sale or supply in the park last April and May.

The deceased man, who had lived in Ballyfermot with his family but more recently had an address in Ratoath, Co Meath, had been due to appear before the courts again in two weeks on one of those cocaine dealing charges.