Coronavirus: Harris warns pubs that are still open ‘we will shut you down’

Pubs that remain open in defiance of the Government’s advice that they close for at least two weeks during the coronavirus pandemic will be shut down under new emergency powers signed into law on Friday, the Minister for Health warned.

Simon Harris said he has heard rumours of the off pub following the public health advice and he had seen video clips on social media of pubs “beginning to open in various fashion.”

“We will shut you down if you are a pub that is remaining open, you are letting down the people of this country, you are also letting down your fellow publicans who are helping out and complying at great difficulty to them and their staff at a very challenging time,” he said on Saturday.

Main points

683 confirmed cases in the Republic, and three deaths

Bill passes to give Government emergency powers to deal with pandemic

Government to ramp up support for laid-off workers

Global death toll passes 10,000 and infections exceeded 244,000

Spain deaths soar to more than 1,300 as 70m in lockdown in US

Mr Harris said he was hugely supportive of the businesses which had closed in line with health advice, but added “if there is any rogue elements anywhere we are coming to shut you down.”

Hi comments comes as his Cabinet colleague and Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty accepted the Government’s €203 Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment is insufficient for those who have lost incomes due to the pandemic.

Speaking to RTÉ radio Ms Doherty said the payment was put in place as an emergency aid and said the Government recognises something different is required.

She said her department was working over the weekend on a different approach and said she hoped the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe would be in a position to announce the details in the coming days.

Review

Trade unions are calling for up to 75 per cent of an employee’s wages to be covered by the Government with the remainder covered by employers.

The review of the €203 payment comes after British prime minister Boris Johnson announced that his government would look to cover up to 80 per cent of the wages of an employee whose income is lost due to the pandemic.

Fianna Fail on Saturday criticised the emergency payment, saying it does not come close to meeting the needs of people who have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic.

Fianna Fáil’s finance spokesperson Michael McGrath said the Government must focus on designing a scheme that enables people to receive as much of their income as possible for this temporary period.

Mr McGrath - whose party is involved with government formation talks with Fine Gael - also criticised the Government’s overall response to the crisis, describing it as “piecemeal, underwhelming and poorly executed”.

Action

“This is the consensus among both unions and employer bodies,” he said.

“Comparisons with the actions of other national governments across the EU highlight starkly the inadequacies of what has been done so far here. With potentially hundreds of thousands of workers losing their job, the Government here has to do a lot more.”

He said it was not tenable to expect those who have lost their job to survive on €203 per week “while waiting weeks for even basic child dependant or adult dependant top-ups”.

Mr Donohoe has admitted that the €203 payment is insufficient and needs to be changed. In the interim, the Government on Friday announced changes to this scheme.

As a result employers can now top up the Covid-19 unemployment payment of €203 per week offered by the State to the 140,000 people who have lost their jobs in the past week.

IBEC welcomed the Government’s decision to enable businesses to provide top-up payments to staff and still be refunded by the State.

Employers had been asked if they could continue to pay workers during this period at least the job seekers rate of €203 a week they would be subsequently entitled to a refund.

Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland has experienced its single biggest daily increase of confirmed cases of coronavirus since the first case was confirmed at the end of February.

An update from Stormont’s Department of Health said as of 2pm on Saturday, testing has resulted in 22 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 108. To date one person who tested positive has died.

The total number of tests completed in Northern Ireland is 2,186.

This number is expected to soar in the coming days after the department said earlier this week testing is going to be increased in the North to 800 per day.

Meanwhile, President Michael D Higgins last night signed the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Bill 2020, which was passed in the Seanad and gives the Government emergency powers to deal with the pandemic.

With doctors at the frontline of the health services growing increasingly concerned about the system’s ability to respond to the massive surge of cases expected over the coming weeks, some have suggested a “lockdown” of non-essential services would help buy time by reducing the spread of infection.