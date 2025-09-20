Gardaí set for new approach in Daniel Aruebose inquiry

Daniel Aruebose case due to enter new phase following the discovery of remains in Donabate. Photograph courtesy: The Journal

Gardaí are set to take a more aggressive approach in what is now a new phase of the investigation into the death of Dublin boy Daniel Aruebose.

Remains, believed to be Daniel’s, were removed from the site in Donabate late on Thursday night for a postmortem examination.

State pathologists, Dr Heidi Okkers and Dr Yvonne McCarthy, had worked on site through the day examining and exhuming the remains. They were assisted by specialist forensic archaeologist Niamh McCullagh.

Now that remains have been located, the strategy of taking a conciliatory approach towards persons of interest – because they were helping gardaí pinpoint the burial ground – has run its course. Much more robust investigative tactics are planned.

Two people in particular are at the centre of the inquiry and have offered specific accounts of what they claim happened on the day Daniel died in 2021 when he was aged three years old.

The main account is that the boy died of natural causes and his remains were buried in the ensuing panic, after efforts to revive him failed. While information offered by the two persons of interest tallies, there are also some discrepancies.

Members of the garda investigation team based in Swords, north Dublin, now plan to press the persons of interest on the statements they have given to date. A “laser focus” would be taken towards them to break down their stories, one source said.

One of the witnesses is currently abroad with no known plans to return to Ireland. That may greatly complicate the inquiry. However, that person has offered very significant co-operation to date, as has the other person of interest.

The Irish Times understands the remains, believed to be Daniel’s, discovered on Wednesday buried in a field in Donabate, north Dublin, were in very poor condition. Only partial remains were discovered and the bones had significantly deteriorated having been buried in moist earth for about four years, sources said.

Daniel was born in the Rotunda Hospital, Dublin, in December, 2017, when his parents were living together in a middle class suburb of north Dublin. His father, from the west of Ireland, was working as a general operative and has worked as a courier. His mother, who was born in an African country, came to Ireland as a child and is an Irish citizen. She has experience working in sales.

They gave Daniel up for adoption on the day he was born but had a change of heart and he was returned to them just before his first birthday. His parents were no longer a couple at that stage, though they were living in Donabate and both were involved in his life.

Gardaí were awaiting the results of the postmortem on Friday night in the event it may determine a cause of death and whether foul play was a factor. However, sources said given the condition of the partial remains, it may be very difficult for the postmortem to reach significant conclusions, unless there are signs of injury on the bone.

Gardaí have also carried out a close search of the area surrounding the boy’s burial ground in a bid to find any items linked to the case. Clothing Daniel was wearing was found with the partial skeletal remains and other items have also been taken away for examination.

Door-to-door inquiries have been carried out at The Gallery apartment complex in Donabate, where Daniel was living in a family setting at the time he died.

Investigators are trying to determine precisely when the boy was last seen alive. Gardaí are also trying to uncover more information about how he was treated during his life and have interviewed relatives of the persons of interest, including some living abroad.