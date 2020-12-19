Coronavirus: five further deaths and 527 new cases of Covid-19 reported

There were 527 new Covid-19 cases and five further coronavirus-related deaths reported by the Department of Health on Saturday.

The new cases bring the number of Covid-19 related deaths in the State to 2,154 and the number of cases to 78,776.

Dr Tony Holohan Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health said: “The figures we are seeing across all key indicators of disease severity continue to give us strong reason for persistent, ongoing concern.

“As we head into a week with uniquely risky inter-household and inter-generational mixing, please remember to act responsibly. Start this weekend. It is never too late to cut down your contacts, cancel plans, or avoid a crowd.”

Of the new cases, 271 are men and 255 are women and 65 per cent of them are under 45. The highest number of new cases is in Dublin with 191, followed by 54 cases in Cork and 44 in Donegal. The remaining cases are spread over 22 other counties.

Dr Holohan said: “Bear in mind that you may well be the link in a chain of transmission that ends with a vulnerable loved one catching this dangerous disease. Stop that chain of transmission now. Limit your movements today.”

The renewed warning from Dr Holohan comes as a leading academic said a strict lockdown imposed from St Stephen’s Day for a period of six weeks could see wet pubs reopen for St Patrick’s Day.

Dr Tomás Ryan, an associate professor in the School of Biochemistry and Immunology at Trinity College Dublin, said he is advocating for an “aggressive suppression” with the aim of getting the number of cases in the country down to 10 cases per day and the virus then kept low through effective test and trace services.

He suggested a five or six-week “relatively strong” lockdown, beginning on St Stephen’s Day, could get Ireland to this level of cases by the end of January.

“We could open outdoor dining on St Valentine’s Day and then get wet pubs open by St Patrick’s Day and you keep those aspects of the economy open.

“The idea is to get to Level 1 restrictions… and to stay in Level 1 for the remainder of the pandemic,” he told Saturday with Katie Hannon on RTÉ Radio One.

The Government is to consider on Tuesday new advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) regarding new restrictions on hospitality and household visits.

A letter to the Government recommended “Level 3 plus” restrictions from December 28th, during which inter-county travel would be halted and restaurants and gastropubs would revert to takeaway services only.

However, it is understood the Government is likely to opt to delay restrictions on hospitality and household visits until December 30th and for inter-county travel to be allowed up to January 6th.

Dr Ryan said the Independent Scientific Advisory Group, which advocates for a Zero Covid strategy, is calling for a pan-European approach where cases are brought down to no more than 10 per day.

He said Ireland has a “golden opportunity” to aggressively suppress the virus as both the north and south of the island are facing an “inevitable third lockdown”.

“We want to make this lockdown is our last lockdown so that we can get back to normal in the new year.”

He said this proposed six-week lockdown would be more effective than previous lockdowns of similar lengths as it would start from St Stephen’s Day and run during the “most sedate time of the year”.

He said many people were not working during part of this period and school holidays could be extended by borrowing from the summer recess.

“Most importantly, I am of the view that if we have a contract with the Government where we know what the goal is… then we can expect buy-in from the public,” he said.

The alternative was nine to 12 months of repeated lockdowns, he added.

“So far the Government’s strategy of living with the virus has failed… We will not see widespread vaccine rollout in Ireland until mid to late summer and we will not get back to normal based on vaccines alone until autumn/ winter 2021,” he said.

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond said Dr Ryan’s position “does not stack up with reality”.

He said Nphet had given “very clear advice” but the Government must look at “all the factors”, including the impact of restrictions on the economy, society, and wider public health.

“We are an exposed island; we are not New Zealand. We are linked into a European system,” he said.

Independent senator Michael McDowell criticised Nphet for failing to provide statements that showed how particular measures, such as banning inter county travel, created net positive effects.

“Nphet in the past advocated the closure of all factories, and thank heavens that didn’t happen this time,” he said, adding that every closure Nphet advocates for should be clearly justified with the use of data.

Sinn Féin’s Eoin O’Broin TD agreed with an all-Ireland strategy, but disagreed with the 10 cases-a-day approach suggested by Dr Ryan.

He criticised the Government’s communication and said any new proposals should be announced “clearly and concisely”.

“The problem isn’t just that Government sources are leaking; they are leaking different bits of information and contradictory information,” he said.

Mr Richmond was also critical of Government sources who leaked to journalists information regarding Nphet advice.

He encouraged members of the public to wait for decisions to be announced by the Taoiseach following Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.