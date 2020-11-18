Coronavirus: Eleven deaths and 518 new cases in Northern Ireland

Eleven more coronavirus deaths were recorded by the North’s health department on Wednesday afternoon taking the death toll in Northern Ireland to 889.

The department also reported 518 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 48,229.

Bed occupancy in Northern Ireland hospitals now is at 102 per cent with 452 patients receiving Covid treatment. Of these 44 are in intensive care units with 37 on ventilators.

The overall 7-day Covid figure for Northern Ireland is 188 cases per 100,000 of population.

The highest incidence is in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area with 243 cases per 100,000 followed by Causeway Coast and Glens on 227 cases, Mid Ulster and Derry and Strabane each on 210 cases and Belfast on 189 cases.

Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) reported on Wednesday that this year up until September 30th there were 808 deaths in Northern Ireland where Covid was the underlying cause.

It reported that up to that date there were 902 deaths where the virus was mentioned on the death certificate but of these it was found that 89.6 per cent of them – 808 – were cases where Covid-19 was the underlying cause.

The health department figures differ from the Nisra statistics in that they mainly relate to deaths in hospital and patients who had previously tested positive for the virus.

Nisra’s figures go wider in that they relate to death certificates in the wider community where Covid-19 was recorded as a factor in the death.