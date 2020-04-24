Coronavirus: 37 more deaths reported as total in State exceeds 1,000

The number of people who have died with confirmed or probable coronavirus in the State has exceeded 1,000.

The increase is driven by a further 37 confirmed deaths from the virus, also known as Covid-19, by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) on Friday, as well as the inclusion of 185 probable deaths.

In addition to this, another 577 new cases have been confirmed.

Friday’s figures bring the total number deaths to 1,014, and the total number of cases in the State to 18,184.

The total number of deaths going forward will include confirmed and probable cases, in accordance with advice from the European Centre for Disease Control.

Probable deaths are so classified because no lab-confirmed test has taken place, but a doctor believes the death is associated with Covid-19.

Two deaths have been removed from the total after validation of the data.

Following a meeting of the NPHET on Friday, it said that it “recommends adopting the current ECDC case definition on testing for Covid-19”.

It is recommending the retention of the current priorty categories for testing.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the State is attempting to tackle the spread of Covid-19 on a number of fronts but some difficulties have arisen and will continue to do so. Photograph: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland/PA Wire

Operational difficulties

Earlier on Friday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it has been difficult to put into operation some of the supports pledged to the nursing home sector to help it deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Varadkar said the State is attempting to tackle the spread of Covid-19 on a number of fronts but some difficulties have arisen and will continue to do so.

Nursing Homes Ireland earlier this week said the majority of private nursing homes had not received any staffing support from the HSE.

The HSE and trade unions last week announced an agreement allowing health service personnel to volunteer to work in private nursing homes affected by Covid-19. However, Nursing Homes Ireland said “the heralded redeployment of staff is not manifesting on the ground”.

Mr Varadkar and Minister for Health Simon Harris defended the Government’s approach, with Mr Harris saying it is “challenging” to “get people to volunteer, and I don’t mean that in a bad way”.

The pair were speaking, along with Minister for Children Katherine Zappone and others, yesterday at a Government press conference to mark a mental health initiative to help the public through the coronavirus crisis.

The “In This Together” campaign encourages people to pick a new activity that could help them to feel healthier or better as the State deals with Covid-19, with information being posted on the gov.ie and local authority websites.

Exit plan

Mr Varadkar said the Government hopes to be in a position to lift some of the restrictions to deal with Covid-19 when the current phase of lockdown ends on May 5th. He said he would announce an exit plan in advance of that date.

The Taoiseach and Mr Harris asked the public to adhere to the current measures to ensure that the Government is in a position to lift some restrictions.

“There is a direction connection between what people do and what we do as a country in the next 10 days and if it is possible to ease restrictions,” he said. “I don’t want to threaten anyone. I am not trying to wave a big stick or anything.”

He added that there is concern about the “anticipatory behaviour” of people who may choose to move more freely in advance of the restrictions being eased.

On the issue of nursing homes, the Taoiseach said a “lot has been committed to” the nursing home sector”.

“We appreciate the fact that it has been difficult to operationalise that. There are so many things we’re trying to do on so many different levels at the moment . . . ,” he said.

Mr Harris said it is “desirable” to have staff working in nursing homes who the residents are familiar with.

“Our main priority is to try and ensure very quick testing for staff in nursing homes. “We have a challenging situation in our long term residential care settings and so quite frankly does pretty much every other country affected by this.”