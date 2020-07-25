Coronavirus: 14-day quarantine for North travellers returning from Spain

Travellers coming into Northern Ireland from Spain and its islands must undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine after the United Kingdom removed Spain from its list of safe countries to travel to.

The move, which came into force at midnight, comes after fears were raised that Spain was experiencing a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The decision means those coming back from the popular holiday destination will have to self-isolate for two weeks upon their return to UK after all four administrations – England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland– opted to join forces over the move.

The move brings the rules in Northern Ireland in relation to people returning from Spain into line with those in the Republic.

Northern Ireland Minister for Health Robin Swann said the decision to remove Spain from the exempt list was not taken lightly and was prompted by the recent upsurge in cases.

“As of midnight, anyone returning or visiting Northern Ireland from Spain, including its islands will be required to quarantine for 14 days.”

It has been confirmed that the British transport secretary Grant Shapps - whose department announced the rule change - flew to Spain on Saturday morning to start his summer holiday, meaning he will have to quarantine for a fortnight if the travel corridor remains suspended by the end of his trip.

The UK foreign ministry also announced it was recommending against all but essential travel to mainland Spain. Spain’s Canary and Balearic Islands were not covered by the advice to avoid travel, but would still be subject to the quarantine. In an early response, the Spanish government said it was a safe country and that outbreaks of Covid-19 were localised and controlled.

A UK government spokesman said: “The Joint Biosecurity Centre together with Public Health England have updated their coronavirus assessments of Spain based on the latest data.

“As a result, Spain has been removed from the lists of countries from which passengers arriving in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are exempted from the need to self-isolate.

“Protecting public health is our absolute priority and we have taken this decision to limit any potential spread to the UK.

“We’ve always been clear that we would act immediately to remove a country where necessary.”

Employers are being urged by the UK department for transport to be “understanding of those returning from Spain who now will need to self-isolate”.

The move is likely to cast doubt on holiday plans for thousands of UK citizens as they weigh up the risk of travelling to Spain and the need to stay home for two weeks upon arriving back in Britain.

Spain has reported more than 900 new daily infections for the last two days as authorities warn the country that lost 28,000 lives before getting its outbreak under control could be facing the start of a second wave.

The government of Catalonia has also said nightclubs and late-night bars are to shut for the next two weeks following the spike in infections.

The UK government said people should continue to check the foreign and commonwealth office’s travel advice and their insurance policies before embarking on any overseas travel.

Travellers, even those from exempt destinations, are still required to complete a passenger locator form when they arrive in the UK.

The Airport Operators Association said the new measures will damage the “fragile restart of the aviation sector which continues to face the biggest challenge in its history”.