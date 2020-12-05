Coronavirus: 13 further deaths and 456 new cases reported in the State

There were 456 new cases of Covid-19 and 13 further deaths reported in the State on Saturday. The case numbers are higher due to a technical issue delaying the uploading of results in recent days days.

In a statement the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) said there was now total of 2,099 Covid-19 related deaths and there have been 73,948 confirmed cases .

A technical issue that delayed uploading of laboratory results to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre as been resolved. This issue had resulted in a reduced number of cases reported in recent days which means there is a higher case number today. This issue has had no impact on the management of cases or the timeliness of contact tracing, according to Nphet.

Of the cases 59 per cent are aged under 45 years of age while the median age is 39 years old. There were 197 cases in Dublin, 37 in Donegal, 33 in Limerick, 21 in Louth, 20 in Kilkenny and the remaining 148 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

As of 2pm on Saturday, 231 Covid -19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. This is five additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

It comes as restaurants and gastropubs open for their first Saturday night in for indoor dining in two months following the lifting of Level 5 restrictions with reports of a surge of bookings and limited availability. Indoor dining resumed yesterday with strong trade.

It was also the first Saturday since non-essential shops reopened and there were crowds and queues on many shopping streets and at shopping centres. As part of the reopening the Governement has advised the public to wear face covings on crowded streets . Gardaí in Dublin on Saturday said they were “conducting high visibility patrols across the city to ensure everyone feels safe this Christmas”.

On Friday assistant chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn urged people heading out this weekend to make every effort to keep safe. “Plan ahead, meet outside where possible and keep your contacts to a minimum. Avoid crowded or poorly ventilated spaces and leave if your environment doesn’t feel safe.”

Meanwhile seven further coronavirus-related deaths were reported by Northern Ireland’s Department of Health on Saturday.

The department also recorded 451 positive Covid-19 tests bringing the total number since the pandemic began to 54,628. The total number of people to have died with the virus is 1,039, according to the department.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) on Friday reported coronavirus had been a factor in more than 1,400 deaths. Figures compiled by Nisra present a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19 than the toll reported by Stormont’s Department of Health. The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates in which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place. The person may or may not have tested positive for the virus. While the departmental death toll passed 1,000 this week,

Nisra has reported coronavirus as a factor in 1,410 deaths that occurred up to November 27th. The statistics agency reports its Covid-19 data with a week lag.

The first 25,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine arrived in the country on Friday ahead of the beginning of the vaccination programme next week.

It is understood the first recipient will be a vaccinator who is also involved in the administration of the vaccine rollout. They are to receive the jab on Tuesday morning.

The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine will initially be used to inoculate the teams of more than 800 vaccinators followed by priority groups, beginning with frontline health and social care workers. – Additional reporting: PA