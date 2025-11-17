Man (18) seriously injured following collision between e-bike and car in Waterford

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Photograph: Frank Miller

Gardaí are seeking witnesses following a collision involving a car and an e-bike in Waterford city that left a teenager seriously injured.

The cyclist, an 18-year-old man, was taken to University Hospital Waterford following the incident on Cork Road shortly before 8pm on Sunday.

The motorist was assessed at the scene but he did not require hospital treatment.

The road was closed to facilitate a Garda technical examination of the scene. Local diversions were put in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with camera footage, including motorists with dash-cam footage from the area at the time, is asked to provide it to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda station on (051) 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.