‘Conscientious objections’ delaying roll-out of abortion services

The health service is experiencing “issues” with regard to the geographic availability of abortion services across the country, the head of the HSE Paul Reid has said.

In a report to the HSE board he said that, as of August, 336 GPs and 10 hospitals were involved in the provision of termination of pregnancy services.

Mr Reid said that conscientious objections to abortion was one of the issues delaying the expansion of the service elsewhere across the country.

In a report to the HSE board Mr Reid said that so far the current level of abortion provision had been able to meet with the demand for the service.

“However, there are issues with regard to the geographic availability of the service. A roll-out plan for the remaining nine hospitals is currently being developed. There are some impediments to the roll-out, including conscientious objections.”

Mr Reid said the hospital sector had received €6.5 million in funding to support the provision of termination of pregnancy services.

He said a clinical lead for the provision of termination of pregnancy services was being recruited who would engage with service providers to support the delivery of a high-quality, safe service as well as to ensure a standardised provision of service.