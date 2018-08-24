Childhood home of Dolores O’Riordan welcomes Liam MacCarthy Cup

The Liam MacCarthy Cup has paid a visit to the family of the late rock star and frontwoman of Limerick band the Cranberries Dolores O’Riordan.

O’Riordan’s hit Dreams was blasted out in Croke Park last Sunday as Limerick’s hurlers lifted the cup and as tens of thousands of supporters celebrated the county’s first All Ireland hurling title in 45 years.

The Cranberries music also featured at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick, during last Monday’s homecoming celebrations for the triumphant Shannonside hurlers.

The cup was taken to O’Riordan’s home in Ballybricken where the singer’s mother Eileen, her siblings, and her wider family, posed for photographs with the trophy.

A dedicated massgoer, Eileen joked the cup would make a great vase for flowers on the local church altar. “(It would) fit in front of the altar for the flowers for Sunday…just the (right) size,” she said.

Eileen was joined by family members, friends and neighbours for the occasion on Thursday night at her rural cottage where her late daughter would often retreat from the glare of the world’s media.

The 46-year old mother of three was found dead in her room at the London Hilton on Park Lane on January 15th.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, Dolores’ mother said her late daughter was an avid GAA fan. “She used to be hurling with the boys. She was a great hurler. Oh she was tough,” she said.

“She is crossing my mind all the time today - but not in a sad way. It’s pity she isn’t here. She would be singing,” she added.