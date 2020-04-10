Campaign calls for people to ‘shine a light’ at 9pm on Saturday

Irish households are being asked to shine a light out of their home windows on Saturday at 9pm, as part of a national tribute to those who have died or have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, and to frontline workers responding to the outbreak.

The #ShineYourLight campaign is similar to a previous effort to encourage people to applaud healthcare workers from their front doors, balconies or windows in late March.

As part of the campaign Government buildings and other national and local public buildings will shine their beacon lights.

President Michael D Higgins has called on Irish people to take part in the action and “place a light in their windows in a gesture of shared solidarity, and hope in a time of darkness”.

The campaign calls for people to either use a torch, the flash light on their phones, a candle, or even Christmas lights at their front windows.

The south Dublin Poolbeg incinerator is also to be lit up blue every evening from Saturday, in a tribute to all workers on the frontline of the effort against the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the incinerator operator Dublin Waste to Energy said “doctors, nurses, emergency services, healthcare workers and hospital staff battling the coronavirus are truly inspirational”.

“Their commitment and dedication to providing critical care during the pandemic deserves to be recognised and appreciated,” the company said.