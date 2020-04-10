Four men charged after man receives serious head injuries

Four men have been charged following an alleged brawl which was believed to have involved weapons that broke out in Co Offaly while gardaí were at the scene.

The incident occurred at Arden View, Tullamore on Thursday and required the assistance of an Armed Support Unit.

Gardaí said they were at the scene following a number of incidents of criminal damage in the area on Wednesday. While there, an altercation broke out between a number of people.

One man aged in his early 40s received serious but non-life threatening head injuries and was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital.

A car was also damaged but no other serious injuries were reported.

In a follow-up operation conducted by local and armed gardaí, four men - two aged in their 20s, one in his late teens and one in his late 40s - were arrested.

A number of weapons believed to have been used during the public order incident were also seized for technical examination.

All were detained at Tullamore Garda Station under the Criminal Justice Act and were subsequently charged in connection with the incident.