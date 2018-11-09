Brexit deal ‘more likely than not,’ over coming weeks, says Varadkar

A deal on Brexit is “more likely than not” over the coming weeks but “lots of things can go wrong,” Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Friday.

Speaking at the British-Irish Council summit in the Isle of Man, Mr Varadkar said: “We are at a sensitive point in the negotiations. A successful outcome is not guaranteed but I think it is possible in the next couple of weeks.”

“I think it is more likely than not that we will conclude an agreement in the next few weeks, before the end of the year,” Mr Varadkar said, adding: “but lots of things can go wrong”.

Mr Varadkar said the backstop would be a protocol to the withdrawal agreement.

He said: “The most important thing to me is the objective and that is to give everyone in Northern Ireland the assurance that a hard border will not develop between north and south, no matter what else may happen in the years ahead.

“That is why we are seeking one that is legally operative and one that gives us that guarantee that is necessary.”

A huge amount of Ireland’s trade with continental Europe passes through Welsh ports and across Britain on its way to Calais, while much of Northern Ireland’s trade with the British mainland goes via Dublin port, and alternative routes by boat to Rotterdam, Antwerp and French ports were “much slower”, he said.

“My objective when it comes to trade is to do everything we can to avoid the emergence of any new borders among any of us,” said Mr Varadkar.

“That’s what the European Union gave us - border-free trade between Britain and Ireland and all the EU.

‘To travel freely’

“The fact that Brexit is happening makes that difficult to replicate, but our objective as an Irish Government is to do that to the extent that we can, in order to allow people to travel freely as they have done for so long now, but also to allow trade to function as it does now.”

Also on the Isle of Man, David Lidington, the de facto British deputy prime minister, said: “The prime minister has always been very clear we won’t accept something that involves carving out Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.”

Mr Varadkar’s comments come after the DUP reacted angrily to a letter from British prime minister to the DUP Theresa May detailing her Brexit plans.

The DUP, which May relies upon for her Commons majority, accused the prime minister of breaking a promise that that she would never sign up to a deal that treated Northern Ireland differently from the rest of the UK.

It has interpreted the letter, leaked to the Times, as meaning that Northern Ireland could have a different regulatory regime to the rest of the UK under the Irish backstop clause.

The party has seized on a particular paragraph in which Mrs May said she could not allow circumstances or conditions that could break up the UK customs territory to “come into force”.

Backstop to the backstop

The EU has insisted on a Northern Ireland-only “backstop to the backstop” in case negotiations on a wider UK approach break down. Any version of the backstop would apply unless and until a wider UK-EU deal on the future relationship solved the issue of how to avoid a hard border in Ireland.

The DUP leader, Arlene Foster, tweeted on Friday: “The PM’s letter raises alarm bells for those who value the integrity of our precious union & for those who want a proper Brexit for the whole UK. From her letter, it appears the PM is wedded to the idea of a border down the Irish Sea with NI in the EU SM [single market ] regulatory regime.”

The leak of the letter is seen by some observers, as well as the DUP, as part of a laying of the ground by the prime minister for a showdown with the party over checks in British ports, or factories in Northern Ireland or Great Britain.

Under the EU proposals, UK officials would be “competent authorities” to conduct the checks, but to EU rules, something the DUP has said will cross its “red line”. - Agencies