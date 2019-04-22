Boy (9) remains in intensive care following crash in which his sister died

The nine-year-old boy injured in a collision in Co Galway on Easter Sunday in which his older sister died remains in intensive care at Portiuncula Hospital.

Bridget Ward (11) died after she was struck by a car on the Ballinasloe to Ahascragh road while out cycling with her brother Paddy Ward.

Both children were taken to Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe where Bridget was later pronounced dead.

Paddy Ward remains in intensive care but it is understood his injuries are not life-threatening.

Bridget’s funeral is scheduled to take place in Ahascragh on Thursday following 11am Mass.

The children, who are from the town of Ballygar on the Galway/Roscommon border and members of a Traveller family, were visiting their grandparents in Ahascragh for the Easter weekend when the crash happened.

It is understood their grandparents live on the Creggane estate in Ahascragh and their mother is from Ballygar. The children were pupils at Eglish National School in Ahascragh.

The collision occurred on a straight, undulating stretch of road not far from where the children’s grandparents live. Weather conditions were good at the time.

It is understood the car was being driven by a young local man.

Writing on Facebook, Bishop Kevin Doran of Elphin offered his condolences to the Ward family, the local community and the teachers and children’s friends at Eglish National School.

“Two of our young parishioners, Brigid and Paddy, were involved in a tragic road accident this afternoon, Easter Sunday. I join with the parish community of Ahascragh and Caltra, in asking God to give his consolation and strength to the Ward family, and to guide those who are caring for Paddy in hospital.

“May Jesus, whose Resurrection we celebrate today, be close to Brigid and give her eternal life with all the saints. I offer my condolences also to the community of Creggane estate and to the teachers and all their young friends at Eglish National School”

Micheal Finnerty, a Ballinasloe-based Fine Gael county councillor, who has been in touch with the family, said they were “in shock”.

“For this to happen at any time is bad; for it to happen on Easter Sunday is unimaginable,” he said. “This will resonate with everyone here for a long time.”

Fianna Fáil TD Ann Rabbitte said it was a “tragic” and “numbing” incident.

“You can’t imagine it. The whole place is absolutely stunned by it. On a beautiful Easter Sunday in Galway. It’s absolutely tragic.”