Boy (16) missing from his home since end of September

Gardai in Co Louth have renewed an appeal in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old boy.

Alan Ryan has been missing since September 22nd. He is described as being 5ft 11, of slim build with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.