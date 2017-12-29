Book of condolence opened in Co Cork for Charlie McCarthy

A book of condolence has been opened for a Cork father-of-two who died after being attacked while out with his wife and a friend in Western Australia over the Christmas period.

Charlie McCarthy (32) was walking with his wife Nicole and a friend on Riverside Road in East Fremantle in Perth around 1.20am on December 23rd when a row broke out with two anglers on the roadway.

It is unclear what prompted the row with the anglers but Mr McCarthy was struck in the head with an object causing him serious injury and he collapsed on the ground in front of his wife and friend.

Mr McCarthy was rushed by St John’s Ambulance to Royal Perth Hospital where his condition was assessed as critical and he was put on life support.

Mr McCarthy’s brother, Daniel, and sister, Siobhan, travelled from their home in Aghada in east Cork to be at his bedside before the life support machine was switched off on December 26th.

Aghada GAA club has opened a book of condolence over the death of their former player. Club secretary, Darren Lee said on Facebook that everyone associated with the club was deeply saddened to learn of Mr McCarthy’s death.

“Charlie joined us in his teenage years and had a positive impact with his energy, dedication and attitude throughout his time in the club,” said Mr Lee.

“On moving to Australia, he continued to wear the club colours with pride and celebrated club successes like so many at home and abroad.

“What is clear from listening to those who knew him best was that the dedication and energy we experienced on the pitch, was small compared to his dedication for his wife Nicole and their children Ciara and Niall.

“Whilst Charlie’s loss has been felt in the club, his passing is a loss to all in the Aghada community, those at home and overseas. We offer our heartfelt condolences and prayers to his family and friends locally and to Nicole and their children in Australia.”

Mr Lee said a book of condolence will be available at the Aghada GAA clubhouse in Rostellan on Friday from 10am to 12 noon and on Saturday from 1pm to 4pm for those wishing to sympathise.

Grievous bodily harm

More details have emerged about the Australian man charged with causing grievous bodily harm to Mr McCarthy.

According to the Western Australian newspaper, Andrew Doan (34) is a father of one and engaged to be married and he works as a full time design consultant in the Perth area.

Lawyer for Mr Doan, Adam Hammond said that his client was a “highly compassionate, generous, kind and harmless” individual whose action was more like self defence or an accident than murder.

Addressing a bail hearing at Perth Magistrates Court, Mr Hammond accused Mr McCarthy of charging at his client whom he said would be fully contesting whatever charges are laid against him over the death of Mr McCarthy.

The court heard that Mr Doan allegedly hit Mr McCarthy in the head with a weapon then stayed with him and helped give first aid until an ambulance arrived to bring him to hospital.

Mr Doan’s bail application was opposed by prosecutors, who argued it would be inappropriate to release Mr Doan from custody when the matter was likely to be sent to a higher court.

Magistrate Dianne Scaddan adjourned the application until next month pending the outcome of the post mortem on Mr McCarthy and remanded Mr Doan in custody to appear again on January 3rd.

She told the court she was “not unsympathetic” to the submissions made on behalf of Mr Doan but said it would be inappropriate to make a decision without further information.