Decision on planning application for new service station in Creeslough deferred

The site of the Creeslough explosion in October 2022. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

A decision on a planning application for a new service station adjacent to the site of the Creeslough tragedy in Co Donegal has been deferred.

A proposal for a new service station had been submitted in the name of Annette and Danny Lafferty in mid-October.

However, Donegal County Council officials have now sought further information on aspects of the new application, which includes permission to demolish an existing house on the site of the planned new development.

The proposal includes a new building that will incorporate a shop, post office, off-licence, deli, toilets, staff facilities and a forecourt.

On Thursday the applicants were advised they have six months to fully comply with a request for new information about certain aspects of the application or the application “will be deemed to have been withdrawn”.

Council planners have now requested further details on 14 different aspects of the site and its services.

They have requested elevations of the proposed canopy structure on the building and a revised site layout plan that provides for the relocation of the proposed laundrette kiosks and HGV space.

Council planners also said the location of these raised significant concerns with regard to impact on the residential amenity of neighbouring dwellings.

The new application was lodged in October, five months after An Bord Pleanála overturned planning permission for a new filling station on the same site as the original explosion.

Permission was granted to Vivo Shell Limited to redevelop a service station and shop at the site in February.

That decision was appealed by a number of family members of those killed in the October 2022 blast.

On turning down the application for a new building, An Bord Pleanála said the proposed plan was “out of character” with its surroundings in the village.

The land on which the original service station was built is still owned by the Lafferty family.

Four men, three women and three children, ranging in age from five to 59, died in the blast that ripped through the service station in the village and a nearby apartment block on October 7th, 2022.