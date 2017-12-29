Help sought locating man missing from Westmeath

Gardaí have appealed for the public’s help in locating Sean Bond (51), who is missing from Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

Mr Bond has been missing from his home in Greenpark Meadows since midday Christmas Eve.

He is described as 172cm (5’8’) in height and has brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a navy jumper, green jacket and dark jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda station on 044-9384000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.