Pedestrian killed in crash involving bus and car in Kildare

Gardaí pictured this morning at the scene of a fatal road traffic accident in Carbury, Kildare. Photograph: Collins, Dublin.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a fatal crash in Carbury, Kildare.

A man (30s), who was a pedestrian, was pronounced dead and his body remains at the scene.

Gardaí said that the incident involving a bus, a car and a pedestrian, occurred at approximately 6.30am.

The incident happened on the R402 at Kishawanny on Friday morning at approximately 6.30am.

The scene is being held pending technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the coroner has been notified. No other injuries were reported at the time.

The R402 at Kishawanny Road junction is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 5.45am and 6.45am this morning, Friday 12th December 2025, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on (01) 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Meanwhile, a woman aged in her 70s died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Limerick.

The collision occurred on the Abington Road, Murroe, on Thursday at about 4.10pm.

The woman, who was the driver of the car, was pronounced deceased at the scene and no other injuries were reported, a Garda spokesperson said.

Her body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick, where a postmortem will take place.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have footage and were travelling in the area between 3.50pm and 4.20pm have been asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

As of December 11th, 170 people have been killed on Irish roads so far this year, according to the latest Garda figures.

It is an increase of seven when compared to the same period last year. Drivers accounted for 65 fatalities, followed by pedestrians (40), motorcyclists (30) and passengers (18).

A further 14 were cyclists, and two were either a driver or passenger of an e-scooter. One was a pillion passenger.