Body part found on Donegal beach by person out walking

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a body part was washed up on a west Donegal beach on Tuesday.

The limb, believed to be a leg or part of a leg, was found washed up in Gweedore.

It is understood it was spotted by a walker at Bunbeg Beach.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that searches are now ongoing in the area, which has been cordoned off.

“Gardaí and the Coast Guard are currently carrying out searches along the coastline following the discovery of human remains on Bunbeg Beach, Donegal, today 18th February 2020,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“A scene is currently in place. Investigations are ongoing.”