Body of man in his fifties found on a road in west Cork

Gardaí say they are keeping an open mind on what may have happened to a 57-year-old pedestrian who was found by the side of the road in West Cork early this morning.

The body of the man was discovered at 1.30am, some 150 yards from Glandore village by a passing motorist who raised the alarm and the emergency services were alerted.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and gardaí immediately preserved the scene and cordoned off the area with the man’s body remaining at the scene overnight.

Gardaí are keeping an open mind on what may have happened to the man including whether he may have been the victim of a hit-and-run or whether he may have suffered some cardiac event.

Senior officers have requested the services of the State Pathologist’s office and are hoping a postmortem later on Saturday will establish how the man died and whether or not he was the victim of foul play.

Gardaí have established the man was socializing locally in Glandore last night and was last seen alive sometime after midnight before departing to walk to his home outside Glandore village.

And they have appealed to anyone who was travelling on the Glandore to Leap road after midnight last night or anyone who anything unusual in the area to contact them at Clonakilty Garda station on (023) 882 1570.