Body of a man found in Letterkenny

Gardaí are treating as suspicious the discovery of a body close to the Riverside Apartments in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, on Sunday evening.

The body of the man, believed to be aged in his 30s, was found by a passerby at about 5pm.

An area of the town’s lower Main Street was sealed off by gardaí as a technical examination of the scene got underway.

A garda source said few details were available but it was expected a post mortem would be held on Monday. Following the postmortem, gardaí said they would have more information.

The State pathologists office has been informed.