‘He made a far greater impact than he ever realised’: Funeral held for man who died in workplace accident in Cork

Pat Corcoran (68), who died in a workplace accident in Clondrohid village in Co Cork earlier this week was a loving family man and a stalwart of the horse racing scene, his requiem Mass has heard.

Mr Corcoran (68), a father of four, was pronounced dead at Cork University Hospital Hospital on Monday. He had been transferred to the hospital following an accident at a family-owned packaging and pallet company in Clondrohid, four miles north of Macroom.

At his requiem Mass in St Abina’s Church in Clondrohid on Friday, his son Brian joked that although he was born in 1997, the highlight of the year for his father was training the Dingle Derby winner Fiona’s Choice.

“I would often hear the full rundown. The mare he got ready in 21 days through pure horsemanship and dedication to get the mare in the condition she was in in such a short amount of time. She won in a photo finish, which showed he just managed to get her over the line.

“He had a great love for horse racing. Particularly point to point. Even on the day of [my sister] Louise’s christening he managed to get to a point to point that evening, where he said his luck was in and it paid for the christening.

“Myself and my fiancee, Katie, got engaged in May of last year. When I informed Dad that the chosen month for the wedding was March 2026, he looked over at Katie and said: ‘It’s hardly the week of Cheltenham is it?’

“It is hard to picture a race day without thinking of him there having the chat, putting on the bet and hoping to come home with a few extra pounds in the pocket to cover a bag of chips.”

Brian said their father was their “guide, protector and a steady hand”.

“We always knew we were deeply loved. Our mom, Mary T, was his constant. Together they built a home of love, laughter and loyalty.

“Dad didn’t need a stage or a spotlight. His greatness was in the quiet way that he lived his life, by showing up, by giving his all and by being there for the people who mattered. In doing so he made a far greater impact than he ever realised.”

He added that the family was grateful for the support of family, friends, the emergency services, hospital staff and the work colleagues of his father at Mid Cork Pallets.

Meanwhile, Fr Jimmy Greene told mourners that Pat was a man of deep faith who had a great generosity of spirit.

“Pat was a kind man, considerate of others and if there was any job that needed doing, Pat was always there to help. He was a happy man.”

Offertory gifts included a copy of the Irish Field, an apple tart, a family picture, a work jacket and a GAA jersey.