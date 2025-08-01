Ireland

Seán Rocks to be laid to rest following Mass in his native Monaghan town

Broadcaster died at St Vincent’s hospital on Wednesday following short illness

The funeral Mass for Seán Rocks will take place at St Macartan’s Cathedral in Monaghan at 11am on Monday. Photograph: Andres Poveda
Olivia Kelleher
Fri Aug 01 2025 - 16:46

Broadcaster and actor Seán Rocks will be laid to rest at a cemetery in his native Monaghan town following a requiem Mass at St Macartan’s Cathedral on Monday morning.

Mr Rocks, who presented the arts programme Arena on RTÉ Radio 1, died at St Vincent’s University Hospital on Wednesday following a short illness. The 64-year-old, who lived in Dundrum in Dublin, had been on air the previous Friday.

In a notice on Rip.ie his family offered their thanks to the staff at the ICU in St Vincent’s for the “excellent and devoted care” they gave Seán. They also expressed their appreciation for the kindness extended to them by staff on-site at a very difficult time.

Mr Rocks will be deeply missed by his beloved Catherine, sons Christian and Morgan, his brothers and sisters Pádraig, Siobhán, Ciarán (Luisa), Gráinne (Kevin), his niece Hannah, his nephew Matthew, extended family, friends, work colleagues and his many listeners. Mr Rocks was predeceased by his parents Paddy and Philly and his brother Eamon, who died in infancy.

He will lie in repose at Clerkin’s funeral home, Milltown, Monaghan, on Saturday and Sunday from 3pm until 6pm. The funeral procession will arrive to St Macartan’s Cathedral on Monday for 11am Mass with burial following in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed.

