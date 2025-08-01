Ireland

Storm Floris to bring wet and windy weather to bank holiday as Met Éireann issues advisory

Conditions to turn wet and very windy on Sunday night and into Monday, with forecaster warning of potential storm impacts

A 'road closed' sign is seen submerged in floodwater during Storm Ophelia in Galway, Ireland October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Met Éireann is expected to issue weather warnings on Saturday as Storm Floris gathers pace out in the Atlantic. Photograph: Reuters/ Clodagh Kilcoyne
Sarah Slater
Fri Aug 01 2025 - 19:09

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory for Storm Floris, which is forecast to bring wet and very windy weather from Sunday night into Monday.

The forecaster is warning that potential impacts of the storm include dangerous travelling conditions and possible structural damage, power outages, localised flooding, fallen trees, debris and overtopping waves.

Met Éireann is expected to issue weather warnings on Saturday as Storm Floris gathers pace out in the Atlantic.

Ahead of the storm, it said Saturday would be mainly dry with sunny spells in the morning before turning cloudy through the afternoon with some patchy light rain or drizzle possible by evening. Highest temperatures of between 19 and 23 degrees are forecast.

Saturday night is to be cloudy with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle at first.

More persistent rain is to develop in the west and spread across the country through the night. Some clear spells and scattered showers will follow in the north and west by morning.

On Sunday, cloud and rain will clear from the southeast in the morning and for the rest of the day there will be a good amount of dry and bright weather, with just a few showers in the northwest.

Cloud will slowly build from the southwest through the evening with highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees with a moderate to fresh westerly wind, easing later.

Sunday night will turn wet and windy as rain spreads from the west accompanied by fresh and gusty winds.

Monday will get off to a wet and windy start with strong westerly winds and widespread rain, possibly heaviest over parts of the northwest. These should clear eastward through the morning and afternoon. Sunny spells and scattered showers will follow as winds gradually ease through the day.

Tuesday is to be a drier and brighter day with good sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in a moderate to fresh northwest wind are forecast.

