Bank holiday road deaths: Woman killed in Howth is third fatality

A woman in her 70s has died after the car she was driving struck a pillar of a house in Howth, Co Dubln.

The crash happened at about 3.20pm on Sunday afternoon on Windgate Road, Howth.

The woman, the sole occupant of the car, was brought to Beaumont Hospital where she died in the early hours of Monday morning.

Garda forensic collision investigators and scenes of crime officers were at the scene and examined the crash site. The road was closed but has since reopened.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to contact them at Raheny Garda Station on 01 – 6664300, the Garda Confidential

The woman was the third person to lose their life on Irish roads over the bank holiday weekend.

Two young men were killed in separate road collisions in Co Tipperary and Co Kerry.

In Co Tipperary, a 24-year-old man died and two other young men were injured when the 4x4 vehicle they were travelling in left the road at Dundrum at around 5am.

The man has been named locally as Sean Breen (24) from Annacarthy. He was well known in the area having played GAA with Eire Og Annacarthy. He worked with a local silage contracting company.

The other two men were taken by ambulance to South Tipperary General Hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

It is understood the 4x4 left the road and crashed into an embankment on the way back from a 21st birthday party.

In Co Kerry, a male cyclist in his 30s died when he was struck and killed by a car on the Gap of Dunloe Road near Beaufort at 8am.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured.

The road was closed while forensic collision investigators examine the scene and local diversions were put are in place.

The deaths bring to 67 the number of people killed so far this year on the roads, 11 more than compared to the same date last year.