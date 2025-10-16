Irish woman (80) hit by car while visiting grandchildren in US dies

Kathleen Ryder died on October 10th in Massachusetts after being struck by an SUV on September 25th.

An Irish woman who was seriously injured in a road incident in the US has died. Kathleen Ryder (80) and her husband William ‘Liam’ Ryder (84) were left with severe injuries after being hit by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) while visiting their grandchildren in the Massachusetts town of Worcester on September 25th.

The couple, from Cabinteely, Dublin, had arrived in the US on September 24th. While out for a walk at about midday, they were crossing the road on Park Avenue in the town when they were struck by the vehicle.

Mr and Ms Ryder were visiting their son Fergus, his wife Jude and their children when the incident happened. The elderly couple’s three daughters flew out from Ireland to be with them.

Mr and Ms Ryder were rushed by emergency services to UMass Memorial Medical Centre for treatment of their injuries. Ms Ryder, a retired speech and drama teacher, remained in intensive care in a critical condition but died last Friday, October 10th.

Mr Ryder, a retired school principal, remains in hospital where he has undergone several surgeries.

In her death notice on rip.ie, her family said Ms Ryder will be “very sadly missed” by her husband Liam, son Fergus, daughters Nuala, Sheila and Niamh.

Also mentioned were her grandchildren Ali, Kiva and Ruby and Liam, Declan, Luka, Coey, Fionn, Beau and Aran along with other relatives and friends.

Ms Ryder’s family will be repatriating her remains back to Ireland as soon as possible, with funeral arrangements to be announced later. Her niece Una created a GoFundMe to help with medical costs, travel expenses and ongoing care.

So far, more than €65,000 has been raised.