Baby boy and man die following collisions in Limerick and Galway

A baby boy and a man in his 70s have died following two collisions in Limerick and Galway on Friday.

In the Limerick incident, a mother and her infant son were involved a two-car crash shortly after 2pm at Knocknacarrga, Cappamore.

The child was airlifted to Cork University Hospital with serious injures but later died.

The boy’s mother, in her early 20s, was also transferred by ambulance to Cork University Hospital with serious head injuries, having initially being taken to University Hospital Limerick, a source said.

The driver of the second vehicle – a woman in her late 20s – was taken to University Hospital Limerick but is not thought to have serious injuries.

The road remains closed with diversions in place, and a Garda forensic collision team is at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who were travelling in the area at the time, particularly anyone with dash-cam footage, to contact Bruff Garda Station at (061) 382 947 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Galway

In Co Galway, a man in his 70s died after a collision involving an SUV and a car.

The man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway, where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash occurred at approximately 5pm on the N63 at Rooaunmore, Claregalway, Co Galway.

A postmortem is due to take place at a later date. Forensic collision investigators attended the scene, and the road has reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area at the time of the collision who may have dash-cam footage to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on (091) 538000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.