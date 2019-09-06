Man (30) shot several times in north Dublin estate

A man was critically ill in hospital on Friday night after being shot in the latest gangland-style gun attack in Dublin.

Sources said the attack on the victim on a north Dublin housing estate was an attempted murder.

The 30-year-old victim is known to the Garda and detectives were trying to establish if the attempt on his life was linked to the drugs trade.

The wounded man is originally from the Coolock area of north Dublin and was shot at approximately 7.10pm at a house on Streamville Road, Donaghmede.

He sustained a number of gunshot wounds and was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Beaumont Hospital.

His condition was described as critical, though he was expected to survive.

The emergency services rushed to the scene as soon as the alarm was raised and the housing estate was sealed off.

Gardaí were posted to the scene to secure it overnight pending a forensic examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

The man’s shooting was the second murder attempt in one week in Dublin.

On Wednesday, a 42-year-old man survived an ambush close to his home on a housing estate in Lucan during which he was shot several times.

Garda sources said, while two such attacks within days were of serious concern, there was no indication at this stage they were linked.

Gardaí in Coolock are appealing for anyone with information on the Donaghmede shooting, particularly anyone who may have noticed a Beige Nissan Almera in the area or any motorists in the area travelling at the time who may have dashcam footage, to contact Coolock Garda Station on 016664200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.