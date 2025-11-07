Unlawful occupants of 94-year-old’s private Dublin house agree to leave

Jack Brown said he and others had moved into the house three weeks ago. File image. Photograph: Getty

A Trinity College Dublin student, one of a number of people unlawfully occupying a house owned by a 94-year-old man who is in a care facility, has been given until December 12th to move out.

Jack Brown agreed with Mr Justice Brian Cregan on Friday that he was unlawfully in the house on North Circular Road, Dublin.

But he told the High Court it was difficult to find accommodation in the city as a student and they were facing into winter.

The literature and sociology student, who said he was originally from Co Kerry, said he and others had moved into the house three weeks ago.

Another occupant who appeared before the court last week, Glen Reid, said he had no dispute with the demand he vacate the house, but said he understood there had been “communication with cousins” who did not make any objection to them moving in.

Mr Reid agreed to be gone by November 28th.

The judge on Friday told Mr Brown he understood the problem with accommodation in Dublin as he came across it regularly in his court, but he did not think he could extend the time.

Mr Brown asked for a month or two weeks more than that because it was so difficult to find accommodation. He said exams finished around December 10th.

Mr Justice Cregan gave him until December 12th to vacate and asked Mr Brown if the others in the house had received copies of the papers in the case.

Mr Brown said they had and were willing to move out if they got a little longer.

The judge adjourned the matter for a week when he said that if the others failed to turn up then, and in the absence of any argument as to why it should be extended, he would order they vacate by November 28th.

Barrister Dylan West had sought the end of November date because he said that, unlike other unlawful occupation cases, this was not a house owned by a council or a company but by an individual.

Mr West said previously it had not been possible to identify the individuals in the house, but it was later stated there were six.

The court heard the property had not been occupied since 2022 when its owner, Thomas Gunning, went into a care home, but his grandnephew had kept an eye on the house.