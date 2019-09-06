Male model faces €1.1 million money laundering charges

A male model is to stand trial on money laundering charges and accused of having €1.2 in alleged crime proceeds.

Mark Andrew Adams (39), with an address at Castleheath, Malahide, Dublin was arrested on Friday morning and charged with four offences under the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act).

The currently unemployed lone parent, who once appeared in a Garda TV drink-drive awareness campaign, appeared before Judge Michael Walsh at Dublin District Court.

Bail was set at €11,000 and he must abide by strict conditions, Judge Walsh ordered, adding that he faced “particularly serious charges”.

It is alleged he had in his possession various sums which are alleged to have been proceeds of criminal conduct, amounting to approximately €1,186,900, over a five-year period.

It was alleged he had €582,045 on September 11th, 2015, at Dublin Airport. He faces another charge that from January 13th, 2014 to August 18th, 2018 at Bank of Ireland, Dublin Airport, he handled or transferred €227,136 in proceeds.

It is alleged from January 16th to July 23rd, 2018 at Bank of Ireland, Credit Card centre, Mayor Street Lower, in the IFSC in Dublin, he had €78,990 in his possession; and that from January 1st, 2013 to March 28th, 2017, at Permanent TSB, Malahide he handled €298,280, allegedly proceeds of criminal conduct.

Mr Adams, who was dressed in a blue suit, has not yet indicated how he will plead, and he remained silent during the hearing.

His court appearance follows and investigation by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

Detective Garda Tom Victory told Judge Walsh the accused was arrested at Chancery Street in Dublin city centre on Friday morning. He was brought to the Bridewell Garda station.

He had nothing to say in reply to the charges, Detective Garda Victory said.

The case is to go before the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, the judge noted.

There was also consent to the accused being sent forward for sentencing on a signed plea should that arise.

Defence solicitor Danny Nolan told the court his client was applying for bail and the judge noted there was no Garda objection, subject to a number of conditions being imposed.

Bail was set in his own bond of €1,000 cash and the judge required approval of an independent surety, in the sum of €10,000, of which half must be lodged in court.

Judge Walsh ordered the accused to reside at his current address with his mother and to sign on three days a week at Malahide station.

He told Mr Adams he cannot apply for new travel documentation, he had to provide gardai with his mobile phone number, and to be contactable 24 hours a day.

He was remanded in custody with consent to bail on these terms and will face his next hearing on September 13th. A book of evidence has yet to be completed by the DPP.

Legal aid was granted.