Baby born on Dublin street in early hours of morning

A woman is understood to have given birth to a baby on a street in Dublin’s north inner city in the early hours of Monday morning.

It is believed the woman went into labour at around 1am on on the corner of Linenhall Street and North King Street. Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

The woman was brought to the Rotunda hospital by ambulance personnel and it is understood her and the baby are doing well.

Gardaí said due to the sensitivity of the incident “we will not be providing any further information”.