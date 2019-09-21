At least one person dead after car enters water in Co Cavan

Incident occurred at location along Ballyconnell-Ballinamore Road

A fatal incident took place at a to-be-confirmed location along the Ballyconnell-Ballinamore Road. Illustration: Google Maps

A person has died after a car entered a body of water in Co Cavan on Saturday, according to reports.

Gardaí have confirmed a death but are confirming details.

The incident happened at a location along the Ballyconnell-Ballinamore Road.

There was a report of other persons missing.

More details to follow shortly.