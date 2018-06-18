Appeal over boy (14) who went missing a week ago

Gardaí are seeking assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a Co Louth teenager who went missing a week ago.

Jamie Walsh (14) was last seen on the evening of June 11th in Drogheda when he boarded a train for Dublin. He is described as being 5ft 4in tall with brown hair and of slim build.

When last seen he was wearing a blue tracksuit top and black tracksuit bottoms. He is known to frequent the Temple Bar area of Dublin.

Anyone who has seen him or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on (01) 8010600, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.