Air horns, selfie sticks and drones among items banned from papal Mass

Air horns, animals, alcohol and drones are among the items banned from the papal Mass in the Phoenix Park on Sunday which concludes The World Meeting of Families.

Also on the list are less obvious dangers such as deckchairs, garden furniture, blow up furniture, folding armchairs, shooting sticks and stools. As the Mass is to be conducted by Pope Francis, the The World Meeting of Families’ website warns “any item which may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon” is prohibited.

The single exception to the ban on animals is for guide dogs.

Organisers have told the faithful not to bring banners of any size, bicycles, cooking or camping equipment or cooler boxes or other forms of large containers.

In terms of clothing people should not wear helmets, protective headware or protective clothing.

There will be zero tolerance for fireworks and flares, glass bottles and illegal substances or illegal merchandise of any description. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Small amounts of batteries will be tolerated but not excessive wires, cables or electrical components .

Flagpoles are also banned.

Size matters in relation to prams, umbrellas, chains, spiked bracelets or wallet chains as well as flags, placards, posters and sticks.

Lasers and laser pens are also on the probhbited list, as are mobility scooters.

Those looking for a “selfie” with the Pope in the background have been told selfie sticks will not be tolerated.

More obviously smoke canisters, sound systems and spray cans are on the the list of banned items.

The advice for those attending events during the papal visit is to pay particular heed to the “dos and don’ts” published on the website, by the organisers.

Attendees are particularly advised to “plan your transport”, to not travel without a ticket and “prepare for a long journey”.